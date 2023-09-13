King graces groundbreaking ceremony for Al-Sultan Abdullah Mosque in Telok Melano

SEMATAN: In conjunction with the last day of ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Al-Sultan Abdullah Mosque project in Telok Melano here today.

The RM5 million project aims to accommodate more congregants due to the area’s popularity as a tourist destination.

The mosque, with a capacity of 500 congregants at a time, is situated about 100 meters from the KM0 landmark on the Pan Borneo Highway. The mosque which is to be built on a 0.5-hectare land is anticipated to be a tourist attraction at Telok Melano Beach.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at KM0 on the Pan Borneo Highway, Telok Melano Beach, the final stop of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’, at 12.45 pm.

Accompanying him were Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

Also present were Sarawak acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar and spouse, Puan Sri Fatimah Mohd Iskandar, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and spouse Datin Sri Ruziah Mohd Tahir.

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and spouse Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, and Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri were also in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah received a rousing welcome from hundreds of Sarawakians including students and local traders, especially those residing in the Telok Melano area.

His Majesty’s arrival concluded the 2,145 km journey of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ which began in Tawau, Sabah.

After leaving Telok Melano, His Majesty then headed to Kuching International Airport and departed from the Land of the Hornbills for the Subang Air Base.

The tour, which was held for the first time to realise the dream of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to reach out to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, ended in Sabah on Sept 7 before entering Sarawak via Brunei. -Bernama