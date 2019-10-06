King graces Payung Mahkota Concert

PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the Payung Mahkota Concert held at Putrajaya International Convention Centre Saturday night.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

To greet the arrival of Their Majesties at 8.33pm were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

The curtain raiser of the concert themed Raja dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada was a bagpipe performance by Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band, who emerged winner of the recent World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland.

The concert organised in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong saw 10 singers, among them Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Jay Jay, Jaclyn Victor, Soo Wincci and Hafiz Suip presenting 23 songs.

Throughout the two-hour performance. the singers were backed by 56 members of the RTM Orchestra led by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail.

Both Tunku Azizah and Wan Azizah were all smiles when Musly Ramlee gave his rendition of the popular song Azizah,

The royal couple left soon after the concert ended at 11.10pm. - Bernama