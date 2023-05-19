King grants audience to China's NPC standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to China’s 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman, Zhao Leji and his delegation at Istana Negara here today.

Zhao, who led an eight-member delegation, arrived at 3 pm and spent about 30 minutes meeting the King.

Members of the delegation included China Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li, NPC Standing Committee secretary-general Liu Qi; NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee chairman Zhong Shan; and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Also present were Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Foreign Ministry’s deputy secretary-general for Bilateral Affairs, Datuk Norman Muhamad.

Zhao, who is on a three-day working visit to Malaysia until Saturday, visited Johari at Parliament, yesterday and will also be meeting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim later today.

He will also travel to Melaka, which includes visits to Jonker Walk, Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum and Melaka Strait before departing to Beijing on Saturday.

Malaysia is Zhao’s last stop of a three-country tour after Morroco and Senegal. -Bernama