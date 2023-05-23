King grants audience to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today granted an audience to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Istana Negara.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, arrived at 11.30 am and spent about 30 minutes with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Also present was Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

During the audience, Al-Sultan Abdullah conferred the Darjah Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara (Kehormat) award, which carries the title ‘Tun’, on Sheikh Khaled.

Sheikh Khaled was also awarded the Darjah Kerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Di Hormati.

During the audience, two hybrid orchid species were named ‘Papillionanda Sheikh Mohamed’ and ‘Dendrobium Sheikha Fatima’.

The yellowish-white ‘Papilionanda Sheikh Mohamed’ was named after the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan who is Sheikh Khaled’s father.

The purplish-white ‘Dendrobium Sheikha Fatima’ was named after Sheikh Khaled’s grandmother.

Yesterday, Sheikh Khaled paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

The four-day special visit is expected to strengthen the longstanding good relations between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates that have been upgraded to a Strategic Partnership on Sept 27, 2022.

Sheikh Khaled is scheduled to attend the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 tomorrow. -Bernama