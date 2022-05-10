King grants audience to Turkish Parliament Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Speaker of Turkish Parliament Prof Dr Mustafa Sentop at Istana Negara here.

Sentop and his delegation arrived at the palace at 10.45 am and were welcomed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Also present were Turkish Ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel; Kuala Nerus Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali; Julau MP Datuk Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shien and Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

The audience, which lasted almost half an hour, was part of Sentop’s programmes during his three-day official visit to Malaysia which began on Monday.

Sentop and his delegation had earlier visited the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) in Gombak. They are scheduled to depart home later today. - Bernama