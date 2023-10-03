King grants farewell audience to outgoing Army Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to the outgoing Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain at Istana Negara.

Through a post on Istana Negara Facebook, Al-Sultan Abdullah, as the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude for Zamrose’s 43 years of service with the Malaysian Army which he performed with full dedication and excellence.

Zamrose, who started his career in the Malaysian Armed Forces on April 25, 1980, has held various key positions including as the commander of the Eastern Field Command before he was appointed as the 28th Army Chief on June 11, 2020.

Zamrose will hand over his duties to the Deputy Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman in a ceremony on March 22. - Bernama