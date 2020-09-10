King hands over keys to 54 recipients of Rumah Wilayah Prihatin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, today handed over house keys and offer letters to 54 recipients of the Rumah Wilayah Prihatin.

Their Majesties were welcomed on arrival at the presentation ceremony at the Muhibbah Community Complex here by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah later mingled with the recipients.

The Rumah Wilayah Prihatin programme is implemented by the Federal Territories Ministry in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), TNB and Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan, to provide opportunities for hardcore poor families who are tenants of the existing People’s Housing Project (PPR) or DBKL Public Housing (PA DBKL), to own a house.-Bernama