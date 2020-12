SHAH ALAM: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) heads the list of 180 recipients of state honours in conjunction with the 75th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30 last year, is conferred the Darjah Kerabat Yang Amat Dihormati (D.K).

Member of the Selangor Royal Council, Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda receives the Darjah Kerabat Kedua (D.K II).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Army Chief Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain are the two recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim and Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department director-general and Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar are bestowed the Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (SSIS) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Setia’.

Eleven individuals including Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman and Selangor Islamic Religious Department director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad will receive the Darjah Kebesaran-Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.) which carries the Datuk title.

Sixteen people are conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.) which carries the Datuk title.

Among them are the two recipients of the Global Health Award 2020, namely Sungai Buloh Hospital General Medical Department head and senior consultant Dr C. Suresh Kumar and Sungai Buloh Hospital Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Department head Dr Shaiful Azman Zakaria.

Sultan Sharafuddin also awarded the Darjah Kebesaran-Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S) to 30 people including Selangor Information Department director Ali Suhaili and Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Dr Nurul Mu’az Omar.

Senior editor of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Harlina Samson and The Star Media Group chief reporter Edward Rajendra J.S Henry Kandiah are among the 29 recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S).

A total of 38 people receive the Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S) award while 40 the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S) and 10 individuals are conferred the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang award. — Bernama