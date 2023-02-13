King hopes Anwar will be the last PM under his reign

KUALA LUMPUR: Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed hope that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be the last leader to be appointed as Malaysia’s prime minister during his reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said since holding office on Jan 31, 2019, he had shouldered heavy responsibilities to select and appoint four different prime ministers, starting with the 7th prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, followed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Anwar.

“Until today, I have gone through various events and experiences that are difficult for me to forget.

“It has been written in the country’s history that I am the only Yang di-Pertuan Agong who has been given good health to rule the country with four different prime ministers and Cabinet line-ups.

“I hope that the 10th prime minister is the last one for me before I return to Pahang Darul Makmur,” His Majesty said in his Royal Address at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament today.

Elaborating, the King said he had no intention of interfering in the country’s political affairs or arranging the political landscape.

However, based on his observation, His Majesty believed that if the episodes leading to the resignation of the 7th prime minister did not happen, the continuous political turmoil which led to the 15th General Election could have been avoided.

“Most importantly, the political crisis that went on for almost four years can be avoided if members of Parliament and politicians were ready to put aside their differences and stand united on the basis of protecting the interests of my subjects and our beloved country.

“After 66 years (of independence), we should have been mature enough to make our unique differences as the main ingredient in creating a Malaysian nation that is loving, respectful, tolerant and able to live in unity,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that if diversity and political issues continue to cause conflicts and division, he fears that the desired peace and progress will not become a reality.

Meanwhile, the King reminded all elected representatives to protect Parliament’s good name and honour and serve sincerely by always placing importance on the people and the country’s future.

His Majesty also hoped they would put aside narrow political agenda and join hands for the sake of unity because political stability should be a means to shape the nation for a glorious new era of Malaysia.

At the same time, Al-Sultan Abdullah also prayed for his subjects to continue living in harmony and always be under God’s protection.

“On Jan 30, 2024, I will end my reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which means this is my last time to grace the Parliamant official opening and speak in this August hall.

“Therefore, allow me to express my appreciation for the loyalty shown to me and my beloved country by all members of the public service, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, health services and all government agencies who have served professionally and neutrally.

“Thank you also to all my subjects who have lived in harmony and peace and continued to stand strong in the face of the pandemic, economic depression and political turmoil that hit the country,” said His Majesty. - Bernama