King hopes Malaysia-Saudi will enhance bilateral relations, ummah unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed hope that Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will further enhance and strengthen their bilateral relations and unity of the ummah.

His Majesty expressed this hope at the hi-tea ceremony hosted by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Mina yesterday.

Also in attendance was the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

“In the hour-long ceremony, His Majesty exchanged views with Crown Prince Mohammed on various matters, including the bilateral relations that have been closely and specially established between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia,” according to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page today.

It said that Al-Sultan Abdullah also congratulated Crown Prince Mohammad on the Kingdom’s thorough preparation and success in hosting two million pilgrims for this year’s haj season, the largest turnout since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting is also a manifestation of the close relations between the two countries. -Bernama