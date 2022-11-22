King: ‘I’ll make a decision soon’ (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah says he will decide on the appointment of the 10th Prime Minister soon.

His Majesty also called on the people to accept the decision about the appointment and the formation of a new government whatever it may be.

“Let’s accept the decision of the people, accept the decision of the people’s representatives and accept the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Please, be rational and we have to move on, we have to move forward for our beloved country.

“Let me make the decision as soon as possible,“ Al-Sultan Abdullah told reporters outside Istana Negara Gate 2 today.

Yesterday, Istana Negara informed that His Majesty agreed to extend the deadline for the political party and coalition leaders to submit their proposed coalition to form the new government and name of the Prime Minister candidate to 2pm today.

On the statutory declarations from lawmakers to appoint the 10th Prime Minister and whether the swearing-in ceremony will take place today, Al-Sultan Abdullah said: “I cannot say anything because I have not seen anything yet.”

The GE15 on Saturday ended with no party obtaining a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form the new government.

Pakatan Harapan obtained 82 seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three).

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) secured one each, while the independents, two. - Bernama