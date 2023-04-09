King: Increase cultivation in Lahad Datu and Tawau to boost economy

LAHAD DATU: The use of fertile soil in the districts of Lahad Datu and Tawau must be maximised by increasing farming activities that can improve the economic status of the people decreed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was overwhelmed by the scenic views and expressed his appreciation for the beauty and the many types of crops planted throughout the journey of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ expedition from Tawau to Lahad Datu today.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I personally saw various crops planted all along the way, like palm oil, papaya, tapioca, lanzones (langsat), duku, durian and rambutans. More crops need to be planted and such crops sold at reasonable prices.

“I am grateful to be able to enjoy local durian which taste better than Musang King. These local durian must be planted in bigger quantities and exported to other countries,“ decreed Al-Sultan Abdullah during a function with the people at Dewan Perdana, here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also apologised for his late arrival for the dinner but added that it was not intentional but because he had to meet and greet the people who have lined up all along the way from Tawau to Dewan Perdana here.

“Thank you all who have waited for my arrival since morning and would like to apologise for the delay. The entire entourage too did not have anything to eat throughout the journey but were only able to drink water,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The king said just like in Tawau yesterday, the people had lined up by the road throughout our journey because they wanted to meet the Seri Paduka and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was overwhelmed by the tremendous response and reception from the people in Lahad Datu and Tawau.

“Since people were standing all along the road, I was overwhelmed, had to slow down, stop, drive slowly again and stop again. The response and reception from the people in Tawau and Lahad Datu was the same and everyone please pray that we will arrive in Sandakan safely,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The Royal couple set out to join the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ at 8.30 am this morning in Tawau before arriving at the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) at 4.20 pm before reaching Dewan Perdana at 6.05 pm.

Also joining the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ which covers a distance of 2,154 kilometres throughout the Pan Borneo Highway are Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana.

The “Kembara Kenali Borneo” from Sept 3 to 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak, will record a historic moment and unique experience of a host of programmes rich in customs, culture and tribal handicrafts scheduled with the people, according to the Royal couple’s wishes. -Bernama