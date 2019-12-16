King is MGA patron as Malaysia Open makes comeback

PETALING JAYA: It is a double feat for the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) today as it announces the appointment of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the royal patron of the sport’s national governing body and the return of the Malaysian Open.

“MGA is honoured that His Majesty has graciously consented to accept as the Royal Patron of the Malaysian Golf Association, which is a first for the Association,” MGA President, Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said.

“MGA is indeed blessed with the patronage and honoured that His Majesty shared MGA’s aspirations and objectives to further develop and promote the sports of golf in the country.”

An ardent sportsman and a golf enthusiast himself, the King’s patronage will most definitely ignite, reaffirm and reinforce MGA’s long term objectives, aspirations and endeavours to promote and develop golf in Malaysia.

“I am pleased to note that the Malaysian Golf Association has been tirelessly and continuously working to develop golf in the country, not only as a sport but also as an industry that can contribute to the country’s economy,” said His Majesty.

“I believe there’s a lot more that can be done to further develop the game in the country, such as enhancing junior development program to unearth more talents that will represent the country in the future. I am happy to work with MGA and contribute towards achieving these objectives.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Open will make its comeback after a four-year hiatus. The 55th edition of the MGA’s flagship event will be held at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club from Mar 5-8, 2020.

It offers a total prize money of US$1 million (RM4.18 million) with the champion cashing in US$180,000. As the championship will be sanctioned by the Asian Tour in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO), golf fans will get the chance to watch top Malaysian players teeing up against leading Asian and Japan Tour players.

“The Malaysian Open is arguably the most prestigious and long-standing professional golf event in the region,” Anwar said.

“It has provided a platform for Malaysian professional golfers and amateurs ample opportunities to compete against some of the best players from around the world, such as Rory McIlroy, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oouisthuizen, Thongchai Jaidee, Lee Westwood, Ernie Els and Charles Schwartzel.”