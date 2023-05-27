King makes personal donations to next kin of crash victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a personal donation to the next of kin of two military personnel who were killed in an accident at Sungai Besar, Selangor last Wednesday.

The contribution was presented by His Majesty’s army aide-de-camp Datuk Sharizan Wan Chik to the next of kin of the crash victims at the Army Basic Training Centre (PUSASDA) in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

“The King expressed his condolences to Puan Noor Erna Yuliawaty Ibrahim and Puan Nurliayana Abdul on the death of their respective husbands.

“His Majesty also hoped that their entire families would be patient and resilient during this difficult time,” according to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page.

On May 17, an army officer and personnel, aged 28 and 49, respectively, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident at KM 48 Jalan Teluk Intan-Klang, Sungai Besar.

The two victims, who held the rank of lieutenant colonel and lance corporal from the Human Resource Branch of the Army Headquarters here, suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.- Bernama