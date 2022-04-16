King makes personal donations to next of kin of crash victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has made personal donations to the next of kin of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel who died in a road crash in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, last Wednesday.

Istana Negara, in a posting on its official Facebook page, said the contribution was presented by His Majesty’s naval aide-de-camp First Admiral Datuk Sharum Shaim to the victims’ next of kin at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, yesterday.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his condolences to the families of both victims and hoped that they will be patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“His Majesty also prayed for their souls to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” according to the post.

On April 13, Ahmad Faiz Mohd Hanif, 39, and Norasnizam Mohd Alui, 36, died when their motorcycles were involved in an accident at Jalan Sabah Port, Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu.

The two victims, with the rank of Chief Petty Officer of the engineering division, died at the scene due to severe injuries.

Ahmad Faiz was attached to the Kota Kinabalu RMN base, while Norasnizam was with the KD Selangor vessel. — Bernama