KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah joined the Malay rulers at a special dinner held in conjunction with the 255th Conference of Rulers meeting, at Istana Negara last night.

Among the Malay rulers present were Yang Dipertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir; Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor; Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak; Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail of Perlis; and Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah of Kedah.

Pahang was represented by Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Also present were Penang Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, Malacca Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Sabah Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, were also in attendance. — Bernama