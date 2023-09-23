King: Management of Syariah courts must continue to be strengthened, improved

BERA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called for the management of Syariah courts, including the position of Syariah judges and lawyers, to be strengthened and improved to widen the authority of the Islamic legal system in this country.

In addition, His Majesty said Syariah courts must also use their discretion wisely and to always be fair to all parties in making decisions, especially in cases related to family matters and Syariah criminal offences.

“Syarie judges, lawyers and court officials are also collectively responsible for ensuring that court proceedings run smoothly.

“I hope that more efforts will be implemented from time to time to empower Syariah courts and other Islamic religious institutions.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this when officiating the opening of Bera Syariah Court, which was also attended by his sons, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ Ayatuddin Shah.

Also present were Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department director-general Datuk Mohd Amran Mat Zain who is also Syarie Chief Judge, Pahang Syarie Chief Judge Datuk Abdul Walid Abu Hassan and former prime minister who is also Bera Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah also touched on the Syariah Court as an institution that upholds justice based on Islamic law, in addition to the Sulh concept that had been effective and able to resolve disputes over family matters.

“Some 85 per cent of the Sulh cases registered in courts throughout the country from 2019 to 2022 were reconciled peacefully through Sulh proceedings without a trial process,“ His Majesty said.

On the Bera Syariah Court which was completed in June 2016 with an allocation of RM6.5 million, His Majesty said it was built in recognition of Islamic religious institutions and as a clear proof of the development of religious teachings in Pahang.

“The opening of this court is meaningful because this building is a landmark to the height of the Syariah court institution in this country. I am confident this Bera court building will play a great role in the administration of Islamic law, especially in this district,“ said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah thanked the federal and state governments as well as all parties involved in the establishment of the Syariah Court.-Bernama