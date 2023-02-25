King on seven-day special visit to Abu Dhabi

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has left for Abu Dhabi, for a seven-day special visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, the special aircraft carrying His Majesty and his delegation touched down at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at about 3.15 pm local time (7.15 pm Malaysia time), yesterday.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was welcomed upon arrival by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin. - Bernama