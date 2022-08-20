King optimistic of stronger Malaysian-Turkiye bilateral ties

ISTANBUL: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is optimistic that bilateral relations between Malaysia and Turkiye will continue to strengthen ahead of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 2024,

His Majesty said Malaysia and Turkey have agreed that the bilateral relations which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership would continue to remain strong through various collaborations between the two countries.

“The state visit to Turkiye is a foundation to strengthening bilateral ties and a catalyst in building friendship that had been established for more than six decades.

“As such, I hope that relations between Malaysia and Turkey will continue to be maintained and carefully guarded,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah at a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora here last night.

The dinner attended by about 100 Malaysians was part of the itinerary of the King’s seven-day visit to Turkiye which started on Monday (Aug 15).

Also present were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their children Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah and Tengku Puteri Raja Puteri Jihan ‘Athiyatullah.

Accompanying the royal family were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

Some 600 Malaysians are currently residing in Turkiye and they comprise students of higher education institutions, professionals and spouses of local citizens.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said through the strong bilateral ties it could be seen that Malaysians have the privilege to pursue their studies and earn a living in the country.

In addition he said, Malaysians have achieved success and gained recognition in Turkey in various fields and these are the people who always strive to be outstanding to make the country proud wherever they may be.

“Nur Balqis Abdul Rashid is the first Malaysian to be recognised by the Turkish government, as a professional Malay-Turkish translator.

“Personally, I feel very proud when President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan himself acknowledged Nur Balqis’s command of the Turkish and English language during my four-eye meeting with Erdogan,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who expressed his happiness with the state visit to Turkiye also said that it was like a dream come true for him to be able to set foot in the country for the first time at the age of 63.

Meanwhile, a restaurant operator in Turkiye Syaraff Al Sadat Mohsein who attended the event, said that the strong bilateral cooperation in various sectors between the two countries has opened up opportunities to various quarters, especially Malaysian businessmen and investors.

He said in November 2021, when the pandemic forced businesses to close, the only country that opened its border was Turkiye and many decided to start their businesses here.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines pilot Fauzul Kabyr Faizal Nur, who took the opportunity to meet Their Majesties at the dinner, said the friendly relations between Malaysia and Turkiye had opened a window of opportunities for trade and investments allowing Malaysians to earn a living in Turkiye.

“I am lucky to be able to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong today. His Majesty also said that this is his first time here and we Malaysians who live here are greatly honoured by the vistit,” said Fauzul Kabyr who has been working with airline for two years. - Bernama