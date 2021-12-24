King orders immediate probe into Kg Sungai Penchala’s landslide incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has ordered that an investigation into the landslide incident at Jalan Pelimbayan Indah, Kampung Sungai Penchala here be carried out as soon as possible.

His Majesty said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had informed him that some of the affected residents would be relocated to the Taman Beringin People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

“My sympathies go out to the residents of Kampung Sungai Penchala,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah after visiting the landslide victims housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Penchala, Damansara today.

His Majesty urged individuals, non-governmental organisations, companies and the government to come forward to help those affected by floods and landslides following heavy rains that hit the country.

“All I can say is that I am deeply saddened and sympathise (with the victims). But we have to accept God’s tests, we must be patient. Those who are patient will receive their rewards later,” he said.

The King arrived with the Istana Negara convoy at the relief centre at about 2pm in a vehicle that he drove himself.

Upon arrival, he was greeted by the Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

Al-Sultan Abdullah spent about an hour with the victims at the temporary relief centre and presented contributions to them.

On Sunday, a landslide occurred at Jalan Pelimbayan Indah in Kampung Sungai Penchala involving 94 houses and a total of 284 residents. — Bernama