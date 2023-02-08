King pays tribute to WQ Park when opening Kuantan centre

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officially opened the WQ Park Health and Rehabilitation Centre in Indera Mahkota here, commending the chain for its services to people of all ages.

The Kuantan centre is its first branch in Pahang and the fifth in the country, and incidentally, His Majesty had also opened its first branch in the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said WQ Park was a leading health and rehabilitation centre in the country and had been a blessing to the people.

“It is still fresh in my memory that 13 years ago I officially opened the first WQ Park in Kelana Jaya (Selangor) and until now it is still packed with patients seeking treatment.

“Since its establishment, as stated ... 50,000 patients, including I and my children, have been treated and we are grateful for the care given to me and my family,“ His Majesty said.

The ceremony was also graced by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their children, including Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also present were state government leaders led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman and WQ Park Health and Rehabilitation Centre managing director Datuk Seri Dr Zulkharnain Ismail.

His Majesty said apart from using the latest technology in treatment, WQ Park also provides WQSenses Park services to children with disabilities, thus helping in the development of special children in Pahang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed hope that more health and rehabilitation centres would be opened in the country so that more people can benefit.

Their Majesties also spent time touring the centre and graced a cake-cutting ceremony in conjunction with Al-Sultan Abdullah’s personal birthday on July 30 and Tunku Azizah’s birthday on Aug 5.

Meanwhile, Dr Zulkharnain told reporters that the Kuantan WQ Park started operations in 2010, providing a comprehensive range of services, especially in rehabilitation, to all groups to improve the standard of health.

According to him, the Kuantan branch is a one-stop centre serving people of all age groups, including education for special needs children and rehabilitation from sports injuries and stroke for adults. -Bernama