King performs Friday prayers at Masjid Selat

MALACCA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today joined 1,000 congregates in Friday prayers at Masjid Selat here.

His Majesty who arrived at the mosque at 1.06 pm was welcomed by Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah, Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil and Melaka Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Che Sukri Che Mat.

The prayers was led by Ustaz Mohd Fezwan Mohamad.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are in Malacca for a two-day visit.

Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar before heading to Masjid Al-Azim for the breaking of fast event later today. — Bernama