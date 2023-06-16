King performs Friday prayers at Sri Sendayan Mosque

SEREMBAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today performed Friday prayers at the Sri Sendayan Mosque here.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and RHB Group founder Tan Sri Abd Rashid Hussain, who endowed the mosque, also performed prayers there.

Al-Sultan Abdullah joined a congregation of 2,000 and followed a sermon on ‘Nikmat Kesihatan’ (Good Heath) delivered by the imam of the mosque Mohd Nazri Abu Zarim who also led the Friday prayers.

After the prayers, His Majesty shook hands and mingled with members of the congregation as well handed over donations to the poor, orphans and children.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also spent time admiring the mosque’s architecture.

Built over 4.5 hectares of land at a cost of over RM100 million, the mosque features artwork and architecture from countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Dubai, Morocco and China. - Bernama