King praises citizens of Sabah, Sarawak

SIBU: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has described the people of Sabah and Sarawak as extraordinary for their willingness to wait and greet the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour convoy led by his Majesty.

The King said that throughout the 1,700-kilometre (km) journey that began in Tawau on Sept 3 till its end in Sibu, people from both regions of Borneo turned out in droves to greet the convoy.

“When I arrived in Sibu today, I felt really touched, and from the bottom of my heart, I am speechless as the people of Borneo have proven to be such great people, and so willing to wait to greet the Queen and I, along with our family,” Al-Sultan said during the dinner event at MUC Hall in Kampung Bandong here last night.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he was unable to stop and greet everyone who had waited along the convoy’s route but could only wave to them in thanks for their warm welcome.

“So many waited, we did not have the opportunity to greet them, but only waved to them. I hope they will keep that memory in our heart...and thoughts,” the King said.

The dinner function was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, and cultural performances and renditions of songs by local community members in Sibu were among the highlights of the night.

Both the King and Queen will carry on the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour tomorrow with breakfast and sightseeing at Sibu Central Market, the largest wet market in the country, before heading to Sri Aman and then Kuching.

Their Majesties are accompanied by their sons, Pahang Regent, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour was the culmination of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah’s dream of getting closer with the people of Sabah and Sarawak, and their Majesties will wrap up the tour in Sabah on Sept 7 before departing for Sarawak through Brunei.

The tour, from Sept 3 to 13, started from Tawau, Sabah and will end in Telok Melano in south Sarawak, involving a journey of 2,154 km along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. - Bernama