King presents appointment letters to 10 new envoys

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented letters of appointment to 10 new Malaysian heads of missions at Istana Negara, here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also graced the event.

The newly-appointed heads of missions were Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, Malaysian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin @ Syed Hussin and Malaysian Ambassador to the Republic of Philippines Datuk Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Anthony.

Also receiving letters of appointment were Malaysian Ambassador to the Holy See Hendy Assan, Malaysian Ambassador to Sweden Hafizah Abdullah, Malaysian Ambassador to Brazil Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet and Malaysian High Commissioner to Kenya Ruzaimi Mohamad.

Others were Malaysian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Suzilah Mohd Sidek, Malaysian Ambassador to Timor Leste Amarjit Singh Sarjit Singh and Malaysian Ambassador to Kuwait ‘Alauddin Mohd Nor.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin also attended the event - Bernama