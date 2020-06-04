King presents instrument of appointment as Malacca’s 7th Yang Di-Pertua to Mohd Ali Rustam

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the instrument of appointment as the seventh Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka to Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam in a ceremony at Istana Negara here today.

Mohd Ali’s appointment took effect today for a term of four years. He replaced Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob whose tenure ended today.

After the presentation of the instrument of appointment, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award to Mohd Ali. The award carries the title Tun.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali and State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then joined and feted all the dignitaries present to a tea reception.

Mohd Ali, 70, from Bukit Katil, was Melaka Chief Minister from 1999 to 2013. - Bernama