KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today presented the instruments of appointment to 10 judges of the High Court at Istana Negara.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, was also present at the ceremony.

The judges are Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff; Datuk Faizah Jamaludin; Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid; Abu Bakar Katar; Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz; Wong Chee Lin; Darryl Goon Siew Chye; Ismail Brahim (rpt) Brahim; Dean Wayne Daly and Celestina Stuel Galid.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar; Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and Court of Appeal President Datuk Seri Ahmad Maarop were also present.

The appointments take effect today. — Bernama