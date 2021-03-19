King presents instruments of appointment to four Court of Appeal judges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix), today presented the instruments of appointment to four judges of the Court of Appeal at Istana Negara.

The judges are Datuk Ghazali Cha, Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya, Datuk See Mee Chun and Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed as well as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim were present at the ceremony.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Ghazali, who was Alor Setar High Court (Civil & Criminal 1) Judge, has served as Judicial Commissioner from Sept 1, 2005 before being appointed as High Court Judge on Sept 5, 2007.

Mariana, who was Kuala Lumpur High Court (BKK 2) Judge, was appointed as Judicial Commissioner on March 1, 2007, before being appointed High Court Judge on April 14, 2010.

Meanwhile, See, who was Johor Bharu High Court (Civil 1) Judge, served as Judicial Commissioner from May 11, 2010, before being appointed High Court Judge on Feb 19, 2014.

Hashim, who was Ipoh High Court (Criminal) Judge, has served as Judicial Commissioner from Nov 1, 2012, before being appointed as High Court Judge on Sept 12, 2014. -Bernama