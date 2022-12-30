King presents personal donation to 150 asnaf recipients in Kuala Lipis

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met and presented personal donations to 150 asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe) recipients in Kuala Lipis, Pahang today.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, His Majesty also donated daily necessities from the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) to them.

The presentation ceremony was held on the grounds of the Sultan Mahmud Mosque in Kuala Lipis, in the presence of Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehudin Ishak.

The post also mentioned that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also performed Friday prayers at the mosque and spent time with some of the congregation there. - Bernama