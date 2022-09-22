King, Queen arrive home from UK

SEPANG: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived home from a six-day special visit to the United Kingdom.

Their Majesties were in the UK to represent Malaysia at the state funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II last Monday.

The aircraft carrying Their Majesties and their daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah arrived at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 11.30 am.

The royal family were met on arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar and Deputy Senior Secretary-General of Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept 8. The Queen was buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sept 19.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah granted in audience Singapore President Halimah Yacob at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in London.

Prior to departure yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah also paid a courtesy call on Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei at the Brunei Palace, also in London. - Bernama