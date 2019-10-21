King, Queen arrive in Tokyo

TOKYO: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived here today to attend the enthronement ceremony of the 126th Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito, at the Imperial Palace, tomorrow.

The special aircraft carrying the Malaysian King and Queen landed at the Narita International Airport at 5.30pm local time (4.30pm Malaysia).

Their Majesties were met on arrival by Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Kennedy Jawan and his wife, isteri Datin Josepine Anak Dagang.

This is Their Majesties’ first visit to Japan after ascending the federal throne on July 30.

The royal couple are here at the invitation of the Japanese government, and they are scheduled to be in the country for four days.

Tomorrow evening, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to attend a royal banquet hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, besides a royal tea reception on Wednesday.

The last enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan took place in November 1990, that is for Emperor Akihito, 85.

Naruhito, 59, succeeded the throne from his father, Emperor Akihito, on May 1, after the latter abdicated due to health reasons, becoming the first emperor to do so.

Naruhito’s ascension to the throne will begin a new era in Japan known as ‘Reiwa’ which means ‘harmony and order’, effectively drawing the curtain on Akihito’s era since 1989 known as ‘Heisei’ (achieving peace). — Bernama