King, Queen attend khatam al-Quran event, tahlil recital

MARAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the Khatam al-Quran dan Bacaan Tahlil Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah and Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Khatam al-Quran and tahlil recital event at Jamek Chenor Mosque here today.

His Majesty was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their children.

Their Majesties’ arrival at the event, which is being held in conjunction with the Pahang-level Nuzul Quran celebrations, was greeted by the Pahang state leadership led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at 6.20 pm.

The event was led by 2003 International Al-Quran Tilawah champion Datuk Ahmad Faizul Ghazali while Pahang mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman led the tahlil recital.

Both their Majesties also presented donations to the needy before breaking fast with residents from Maran district at the mosque grounds.

Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, the fifth Pahang sultan, died on May 22, 2019, or 17 Ramadan 1440H at the National Heart Institute, Kuala Lumpur while Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar, the fourth Pahang sultan, died on May 5, 1974 in Pekan. - Bernama