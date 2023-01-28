King, Queen attend MAIWP Carnival 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) Carnival 2023 at Dataran Merdeka, here.

His Majesty was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Nai’m Mokhtar and MAIWP chairman Tan Sri Drguidance Mohd Daud Bakar.

At the event, Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented the MAIWP Entrepreneur Icon Award to Robiatul Adawiah Ibrahim, the founder of the Rabi brand which sells desserts including its famous durian crepes.

Robiatul Adawiah has benefitted from career guidance and entrepreneurship skills provided by MAIWP.

Also receiving recognition at the event was a senior lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, Universiti Malaya Dr Muhammad Ameerullah Sahudin, who received the MAIWP Education Icon award.

The former Sekolah Menengah MAIWP student was a recipient of ‘MAIWP fisabilillah’ tithe aid during his school days and while pursuing his studies at institutions of higher learning.

The award recipients each received a certificate of appreciation, a plaque and RM3,000.

Their Majesties also spent some time visiting the booths and mingling with visitors at the first-ever MAIWP Carnival.

The two-day carnival beginning today is held as part of MAIWP’s efforts to get closer to the public.

Themed ‘Memperkasa dan Berdaya Usaha-Menuju 50 Tahun Kecemerlangan MAIWP’, the carnival features 100 sales and exhibition booths of entrepreneurs and MAIWP strategic partners.

Tonight, visitors to the MAIWP Carnival will be entertained by an Unarmed Combat show by the Malaysian Army and a performance by the popular nasyid group Rabbani.

Among the programmes that will be held tomorrow are the MAIWP Run 2023 and a mass wedding reception of 100 couples who will be taking on the Hop on Hop Off KL buses from Jalan Raja Laut to the carnival site at Dataran Merdeka before their ‘bersanding’ ceremony. - Bernama