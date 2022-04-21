King, Queen break fast at Sarawak state mosque

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the breaking-of-fast event at the Masjid Jamek Negeri here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were greeted upon arrival at the mosque at 6.30 pm by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

At the event, Their Majesties also presented donations to 30 asnaf (those eligible for tithe) individuals.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah later performed the Maghrib prayer with the congregation. — Bernama