King, Queen break fast with Raub folks

RAUB: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today joined a breaking of the fast event with the people at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance accompanied by their sons Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Kolonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Also present were Menteri Besar Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the state government’s leaders as well as heads of departments.

Their Majesties spent time getting acquainted with the people and presented donations to those in need, besides performing the obligatory Maghrib and Isyak prayers and the tarawih prayer.

Pahang Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal in his speech said Their Majesties’ visit to the district was a reflection of their love and nature of always understanding the pulse of the people.

The Dong state assemblyman also said the royal couple had never missed breaking fast with the people and presenting contributions to the needy despite their busy schedule. - Bernama