King, Queen conclude ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’, return to KL

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah departed for Kuala Lumpur at 4.22 pm from the Kuching International Airport after concluding the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ today.

Accompanying them were Their Majesties’ children namely the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

Sarawak Acting Yang Dipertua Negeri Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg led the state’s leaders to bid farewell to the King and Queen.

The Royal couple ended the Borneo tour in Telok Melano, about 137 from here after setting off on the journey to reach out to the people in Sabah and Sarawak.

The 2,154 km journey via the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei began in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3. -Bernama