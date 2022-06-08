King, Queen congratulate 4 Malaysian students who get into US military academies

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated four Malaysian students on their success in getting into military academies in the United States this year.

In a poster uploaded to the Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, Their Majesties also prayed for the students to continue to excel and achieve continuous success.

According to the statement issued by the US Embassy in Malaysia, the four students are Edlan Mikyad Ahmad Syamly, Muhamad Danish Imran Zainudin, Qarin Loqman Safriza and Zarif Mohd Zamrin.

Edlan Mikyad and Zarif, both from Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, will be placed at the US Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York and the US Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado, respectively.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Danish Imran and Qarin Loqman, from the Royal Military College, will be placed at the US Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, Maryland.

They will be joining five Malaysian students currently undergoing training at the US service academies, one of whom at USMA, and two each at USNA and USAFA. — Bernama