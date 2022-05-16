King, Queen congratulate Ervin, Mohd Syarul, Rachel for winning gold medals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated three national athletes for winning gold at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, yesterday.

Istana Negara in a post on Facebook here today said Their Majesties praised the country’s golfer Ervin Chang, Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah (bodybuilding) and Rachel Yeoh Li Wen (artistic gymnastics) for their achievement in the biennial sporting event.

Ervin created history when he became the first-ever Malaysian to lift the SEA Games men’s individual title at the Heron Lake Golf Course & Resort and clinched the gold medal when he edged Amadeus Susanto Christian (70-71-68) of Indonesia in a three-hole playoff after both golfers were tied at seven-under 209 in the final round.

Mohd Syarul Azman bagged the gold medal on his debut by defeating four other bodybuilders in the men’s Athletics Physique category at the Hanoi Sports Competition and Training Centre, while Rachel won gold in the women’s uneven bars event when she scored 13.000 points to beat Vietnam and Singapore at Quan Ngua Gymnasium Centre. - Bernama