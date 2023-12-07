King, Queen congratulate former Foreign Ministry sec-gen Tan Sri Rastam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have congratulated former secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa on being conferred with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star award by the Emperor of Japan yesterday.

According to a post on Istana Negara Facebook page today, Their Majesties expressed joy and pride as well as described the prestigious award as recognition for Rastam and the country.

“In addition, it again proves that Malaysia is capable of producing individuals of quality, authority and international standards,” it added.

Their Majesties also hoped that Rastam’s outstanding achievement would be a source of inspiration to all Malaysians to give their best and strive towards achieving excellence in their respective fields.

Their Majesties also wished him well as well as prayed for his continued success.

Rastam, 72, was conferred with the prestigious award in recognition of his contribution to strengthening Malaysia-Japan bilateral ties.

The conferment ceremony was held at the official residence of Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko yesterday.

The award was also given for Rastam’s significant role in expanding economic relations between the two countries through the exchange of the official note of the ‘Japan-Malaysia Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)’.

The agreement has stimulated the economy in both countries, thus improving the business environment and increasing investment opportunities. -Bernama