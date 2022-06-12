King, Queen congratulate Janusha, first M’sian woman to graduate from USNA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah congratulated Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) senior cadet officer B. Janusha for being the country’s first female officer to graduate from the United States Naval Academy (USNA).

Also congratulating Janusha on Istana Negara’s Facebook page was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“Their Majesties hope that the outstanding achievement would motivate her and other RMN personnel to continue to work hard and achieve success in the military field,” read the post.

Janusha, 23, a native of Kuala Lipis, Pahang, made history when she became the first Malaysian woman to be admitted to the prestigious US military academy.

She began her four-year stint at USNA in 2018 along with 1,085 trainees from the US and 14 from overseas.

The passing out parade was officiated by US President Joe Biden and attended by the top leadership of the US Navy along with ambassadors and defence attaches from various countries. — Bernama