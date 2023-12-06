King, Queen congratulate Malaysian contingent on outstanding success at APG

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his congratulations to the national contingent for their outstanding success at the ASEAN Para Games (APG) 2023 in Cambodia that concluded on Friday (June 9).

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also extended her congratulations.

Istana Negara in a post on Facebook today stated that Their Majesties expressed their joy at the achievements of the national contingent who brought home 50 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze medals.

“Their Majesties also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Paralympic Council of Malaysia, coaches and individuals behind the scenes for this success that has made the leaders and Malaysians proud.

“It has been proven once again that with dedication, high fighting spirit and earnest efforts, we are able to compete and succeed in surpassing our target,“ read the post.

The monarchs also expressed the hope that the great performance of the nation’s para athletes will not only be maintained, but improved further in future tournaments.

The national contingent represented by 144 athletes were outstanding at the Games, winning 50 gold, 38 silver and 28 bronze medals to rank fourth in the medal tally.

They had been given the target of 33 gold, 51 silver and 58 bronze medals at the APG 2023 in Phnom Penh. - Bernama