King, Queen congratulate Michelle Yeoh over Golden Globe success

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has congratulated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on being the first Malaysian to win the Best Actress award in a musical or comedy film at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ in Los Angeles today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also conveyed her felicitations to the Ipoh-born actress.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook account, Their Majesties expressed their joy and pride over Yeoh’s success and for placing Malaysia’s name on the world stage.

“It also once again proves that with dedication, strong fighting spirit and hard work, Malaysians can compete and succeed at the international level,” the post read.

Their Majesties wished Yeoh well and prayed that she will be blessed with continued success.

The 60-year-old actress made history Tuesday after becoming Malaysia’s first-ever Golden Globe award winner. - Bernama