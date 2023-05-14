King, Queen congratulate Nur Hanisah over perfect score in exam

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated Nur Hanisah Aripin for earning a perfect score in the MA2 Managing Cost and Finance subject, recently.

According to a post on Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed joy and pride at the success of the Pahang-born student who ranked number one in Malaysia and the world for the subject, thus placing the state and country’s name on the world stage.

“The achievement of the former Pahang Maahad Tahfiz student for the 2017-2021 intake once again proved that with dedication and hard work, Pahang natives and Malaysians are able to compete and excel at the international level.

“May her success inspire other Pahang and Malaysian students to work hard and give their best to succeed in their respective fields,” it said.

Nur Hanisah, a student at INTEC Education College, Shah Alam, Selangor, scored 100 per cent for the MA2 Managing Costs and Finance subject in the recent ACCA Foundation in Accountancy examination.

Their Majesties also expressed their best wishes to Nur Hanisah and prayed for her continued success and excellence.

Nur Hanisah obtained 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination in 2021 and successfully memorized the Quran in 2020.

She also passed the pre-shahadah test of five juz of the Quran in 2021. - Bernama