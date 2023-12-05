King, Queen congratulate Nusaybah Maszlee for outstanding achievements

KUALA LUMPUR: Nusaybah Maszlee’s success in becoming the first Malaysian and Southeast Asian student to receive six Outstanding Student Awards from Georgetown University, Qatar proves that the people of this country are capable of competing and succeeding at the international level.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook account, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah congratulated Nusaybah on her success.

Their Majesties expressed their joy and pride over Nusaybah’s success and for placing Malaysia’s name on the world stage.

“It also once again proves that with dedication, strong fighting spirit and hard work, Malaysians can compete and succeed at the international level.

“Their Majesties hope the achievement will be a source of inspiration for other Malaysians to work hard and strive to achieve success in their respective fields,“ the post read.

Their Majesties also wished Nusaybah well and prayed that she will be blessed with continued success.

Nusaybah, 24, who is the eldest child of former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik was honoured with, among others, the Suma Cum Laude (with the highest distinction) award and the Dean’s List award. -Bernama