King, Queen congratulate para shuttler Liek Hou

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated Tokyo 2022 Paralympics champion Cheah Liek Hou for bagging his seventh men’s singles title at the World Para Badminton Championships in Japan yesterday.

“May you continue to excel,“ read the post by Their Majesties which was shared on the Istana Negara official Facebook page today.

The 34-year-old wrested his SU5 (physical impairment) singles title from arch-rival Dheva Anrimusrhi of Indonesia with a 21-14, 21-12 win at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

However, Cheah and his partner Mohamad Faris Ahmad Azri lost 13-21, 12-21 to Dheva-Hafizh Briliansyah Prawiranegara in the final, thus failing to bag his sixth men’s doubles world title.

Cheah first clinched the singles in 2005 before retaining it in 2007. He then won four straight times in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. In the men’s doubles, he won the title in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He lost in the semi-final men’s single title to Dheva in the 2019 edition. - Bernama