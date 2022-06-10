King, Queen congratulate Soh for world number one status

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated national tower runner, Soh Wai Ching, who reaffirmed his status as world number one.

“May you continue to achieve success and excellence,” Their Majesties said in a posting on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

The 27-year-old Soh reaffirmed his status as world number one after topping the ‘Tunnel to Towers Climb NYC’ competition in New York, on Saturday.

He also set a new record by scaling 2,226 steps and 104 floors of the One World Trade Centre building in 12 minutes and 46 seconds. — Bernama