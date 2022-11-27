King, Queen congratulate Southern Tigers on Malaysia Cup win

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has congratulated the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team for winning the 2022 Malaysia Cup.

Her Majesty the Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also expressed her congratulations to JDT.

The message was uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook page today.

Their Majesties also congratulated Selangor for emerging as the runners-up in the final held yesterday, while wishing both teams continued success.

JDT created history with their first-ever ‘treble’ after winning the 2022 Malaysia Cup by beating Selangor FC 2-1 in the final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, here, last night.

The club also won the FA Cup and Super League, in addition to the Sumbangsih Cup before the start of the season. This is the third Malaysia Cup title for JDT since its inception in 2013.

Meanwhile, Selangor have not collected any trophies since 2015, when they last lifted the Malaysia Cup. - Bernama