King, Queen congratulate Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated former Pahang Menteri Besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob on attaining his Bachelor of Law degree from International Islamic University (UIAM) yesterday.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also offered her felicitations on his success.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, both Their Majesties expressed their happiness over Adnan’s feat in demonstrating that ageing does not impede academic achievement.

“Their Majesties called on the people to emulate Tan Sri Adnan who in pursuing his passion, proved that with dedication, great fighting spirit and earnest effort, one is able to compete and succeed.

“Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob who received his scroll at the 38th International Islamic University (UIAM) Convocation also made it into the Rector’s List after earning a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.62,” read the post.

Their Majesties also wished Adnan all the best in his future endeavours.

Adnan served as Pahang Menteri Besar from 1999 to 2018.

He was the longest-serving Menteri Besar of Pahang, having served for 19 years before relinquishing the post after the 14th general election in 2018. - Bernama