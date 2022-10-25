King, Queen convey condolences over death of Azalina’s mother

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, conveyed their condolences to Pengerang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and her family over the death of her mother Datin Salamah Sheikh Ahmad today.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the passing of Salamah and hoped that her family would be patient and persevere in the face of this sad and difficult situation.

“Their Majesties pray that her soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,” it said.

Salamah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here this morning and was buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery after the Zohor prayers.

In July, Azalina’s father Datuk Othman Said died at the age of 89 at his residence in Kelana Jaya, Selangor due to old age. - Bernama