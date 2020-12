KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed their condolences to families of the two Pekan District Health Office (PKD) personnel who died in a road accident yesterday.

In expressing sadness over the death of nurse Julayha Kudus and driver Mohd Zuhairi Abdullah, Their Majesties hoped that the families of the deceased would stay strong as they cope with the loss.

“Their Majesties deeply appreciate the services and contributions of the late Julayha and Mohd Zuhairi, and had described their passing as a great loss to the Pekan PKD as well as the Health Ministry.

“May Allah bless their souls and place them among the pious,” said a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook page today.

In the three-vehicle crash at Km32 Jalan Pekan-Rompin at 10.30am yesterday, Julayha and Mohd Zuhairi died on the spot, while five others escaped with injuries.

The victims were from the Orang Asli Mobile Team of the Pahang Health Department which travels to Orang Asli settlements to provide health services to the villagers, -Bernama